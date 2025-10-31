Strs Ohio Purchases 43,986 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Corning by 14.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 465.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 355,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $460,872.72. The trade was a 70.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,924 shares of company stock worth $16,841,489. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Corning Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GLW opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

