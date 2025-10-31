Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 44.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,096.92 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,138.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,059.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.46 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

