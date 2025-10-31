ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after buying an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,490,000 after buying an additional 1,073,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

