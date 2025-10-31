The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 6.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

