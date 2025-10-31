CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $538.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of -452.67, a P/E/G ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock worth $75,350,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.