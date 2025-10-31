FWG Investments LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

FWG Investments LLC. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.