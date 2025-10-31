Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $43.74 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $502.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $582.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The stock has a market cap of $272.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

