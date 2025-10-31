Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $554.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $577.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.43. The stock has a market cap of $501.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.93.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

