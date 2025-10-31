Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Increased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $334.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.21 and its 200-day moving average is $305.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

