Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $247,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $2,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $107.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

