Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.