Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CSCO opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $73.11.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.