Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

