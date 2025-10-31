Putney Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Putney Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,410,000 after buying an additional 606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 424,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SHW opened at $347.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

