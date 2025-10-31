Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 2,690 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $160.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.