QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,502 shares of company stock valued at $27,472,615. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $177.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

