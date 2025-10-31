Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 5,012 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 622,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 557,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bank of America from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of BAC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $392.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

