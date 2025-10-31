Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.