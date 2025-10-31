Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 80.6% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

