Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $484.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.94 and a 200-day moving average of $427.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

