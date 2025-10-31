iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,923 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

