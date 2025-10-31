Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,299.29.

BLK opened at $1,096.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,138.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,059.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

