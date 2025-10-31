Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.0%

KO stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

