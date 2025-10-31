Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

NYSE:UBER opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $201.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

