iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IWM stock opened at $244.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.