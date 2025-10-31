Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

