Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,541 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,351,121 shares of company stock valued at $140,792,873. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $70.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.