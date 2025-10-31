Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

CVX stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.85. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

