iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 530.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 173,093 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 195,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

