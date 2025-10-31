Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $306,905,000. Amundi raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $182.23 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

