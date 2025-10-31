Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 6.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $256.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.85. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $731.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

