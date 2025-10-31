FWG Investments LLC. Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Citigroup boosted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $490.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.88. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
