Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

