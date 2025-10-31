Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $161.01 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $165.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Dbs Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.