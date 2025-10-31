Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

