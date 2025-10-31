Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $692,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,259,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

