Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $849,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.9% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,231,042 shares of company stock valued at $150,616,896 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

