Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

