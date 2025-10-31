Amalgamated Bank Purchases 181,727 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

