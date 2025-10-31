Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.