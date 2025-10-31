World Investment Advisors Sells 628 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

World Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.75 and a 200-day moving average of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

