Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $344.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

