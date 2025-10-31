Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 9,374 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 201.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

