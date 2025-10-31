Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.68.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $254.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average is $151.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $413.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

