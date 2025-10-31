AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $284.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

