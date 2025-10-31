Strs Ohio Purchases 414 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Strs Ohio increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 190,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 182,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 89,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $173.61 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.64.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.