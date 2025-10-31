Atria Investments Inc Buys 5,249 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after purchasing an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $465.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.