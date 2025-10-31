The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.