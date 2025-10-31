Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $91,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,406,000 after acquiring an additional 687,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

