The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 622,590 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Progressive by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,642,000 after purchasing an additional 396,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,473,180,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:PGR opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $206.41 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.90.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

